Dave Grohl made a shocking statement on Instagram on Tuesday, announcing that he recently became the father of “a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” the Foo Fighters leader wrote. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, have been married since 2003. They have three children together, born in 2006, 2009, and 2014, respectively (the family attended the 2023 Grammys together).

Grohl told the story of how they met in a 2007 interview with Q magazine. “I met Jordyn one night in 2001,” he said. “Taylor [Hawkins] and I were hanging out at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar. Taylor was the looker. I mean, girls would send him drinks. Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor. I was just out of a Tenacious D session. I’ve got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood.”

He continued, “She waved her friend Jordyn over. I was like, “Oh my God. Not a chance!” So I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass. And by the end of the night I was pissed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.’ So she gave me her number: ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife.'”

