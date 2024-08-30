Indiecast On The Oasis Reunion

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode by talking about a big potential reunion in the rock world. Of course we’re referring to… TV On The Radio! The band appears to be teasing something right now, which the guys assume is probably their first concert dates in five years. After that, they of course talk about the return of Oasis. Steven is very pumped, but will he actually pay through the nose to see them in Europe? Maybe he will to take his mind off the disastrous state of his Fantasy Album Draft team. It looks like Ian is on the way to yet another easy victory this quarter. The guys then transition to a conversation about Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, who release a new album, Wild God, today. Steven is yay on Cave, but what about Ian?

In the mailbag, a listener asks about the phenomenon of “rawdogging” on airplanes and whether the guys ever listen to music without doing anything else. Then they answer an email about whether they like prog rock, and Steven gives a very detailed answer.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the UK act Seefeel and Steven goes for veteran singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne.

