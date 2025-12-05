Indiecast Checks In On The Most Acclaimed Music Of 2025

Steven and Ian begin with a quick tangent about the intersection of conservative newspaper columnists and music podcasts, and whether it will ever happen on Indiecast. They also do a Sportscast on the failing Philadelphia Eagles and Steven’s revived hatred of the Chicago Bears. Then they pivot to a conversation about year-end albums lists, and what they say about the prevailing trends of 2025. After that, they check out the just-announced Bonnaroo lineup and do a “yay or nay” on Nick Cave.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about LA indie-sleazers The Hellp and Steven stumps for the Australian improv trio The Necks.

