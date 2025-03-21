Japanese Breakfast Michelle Zauner Primavera Sound Festival 2022
Indiecast On New Albums By Japanese Breakfast And My Morning Jacket

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode by noting the arrival of a new Kanye West album, and the difference between saying stupid things and doing criminal things. Then they transition to talking about the new album from Japanese Breakfast and whether it lives up to her previous work. They also talk about My Morning Jacket’s career, and how their latest record fits with the overall catalog.

In the mailbag, they discuss the recent class-action lawsuit against Tool and the meaning of having a “unique” setlist.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from Weatherday and Steven stumps for Dutch Interior.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 231 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

