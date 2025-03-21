Indiecast On New Albums By Japanese Breakfast And My Morning Jacket

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode by noting the arrival of a new Kanye West album, and the difference between saying stupid things and doing criminal things. Then they transition to talking about the new album from Japanese Breakfast and whether it lives up to her previous work. They also talk about My Morning Jacket’s career, and how their latest record fits with the overall catalog.

In the mailbag, they discuss the recent class-action lawsuit against Tool and the meaning of having a “unique” setlist.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from Weatherday and Steven stumps for Dutch Interior.

