My Morning Jacket has been one of the most consistent rock bands of the past quarter-century, although there’s been a bit of a wait since their most recent album, 2021’s My Morning Jacket (excluding their 2023 holiday album Happy Holiday!). Now, though, the drought is over: Today, MMJ announced Is and shared the lead single “Time Waiting.”

Jim James says of the song:

“I made a loop of that piano intro and listened as I went for a walk, and all these melodies started coming to me. For a long time, I didn’t have lyrics, but then I had a dream where I was in a café and a song was playing, and the lyrics to that song became the lyrics to ‘Time Waited’ — the melodies just fit perfectly. And the lyrics are about how flexible time is, how we can bend and warp time, especially if we are following our hearts, the universe and time itself can flow to work with us.”

He also says of the album:

“I like how the word is indicates a sense of presence in the now — there’s no logic or rationale behind this record; it just is. All these songs came into existence out of an attempt to connect with something beyond the human experiment, which for me is one of the most beautiful things about music — that connection with something larger than us, yet something we are all equally a part of.”

Watch the “Time Waited” video above and find the Is art and tracklist below.