It has been well over two years since Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West over his (first) run of antisemitic comments, and almost two full years since the company announced it would begin selling off its remaining Yeezy stock. Today, according to Rolling Stone, Adidas chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer confirmed that the company has officially offloaded its last Yeezy product. “There is not one Yeezy shoe left,” he said after the company’s earnings report earlier today. “It has all been sold and that episode is behind us.”

The report comes four months after Adidas and West reached a settlement in October following a dispute over promotional funds provided by Adidas that West allegedly put into other projects. “There isn’t any more open issues,” said Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden at the time. “No one owes anybody anything anymore. So whatever was is history.” It certainly sounds like the company is glad to be rid of West, especially in light of his comments drawing negative attention to the brand’s spotty history.

In the meantime, it doesn’t appear that West has exactly learned his lesson; as recently as January, he was still calling Adidas out over Google search results prioritizing his work with Adidas over his independent Yeezy-branded site. Then, just a month ago, he was right back at it, redirecting said site to a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika, the more-or-less official emblem of antisemitism, xenophobia, and white supremacy worldwide. He may have made “Jesus Walks,” but it sounds like Adidas would be perfectly alright with him going to hell.