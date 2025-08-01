Steven and Ian open this week’s episode with Steven reflecting on his experience seeing Oasis in London. Ian counters with his own big concert experience — Waka Flocka at San Diego SeaWorld. From there, they touch on some news that they missed when Steven was overseas, including the death of Ozzy Osbourne, the new Tame Impala single, and the trend of indie artists leaving Spotify. They also do a “yay or nay” on music reunions. In the mailbag, they address Indigo De Souza’s reaction to a recent negative review.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the shoegaze band Bleary Eyed and Steven stumps for psych-rocker Cory Hanson.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 250 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.