Earlier this month, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker began to tease new music via the project’s website and social media, including a caption reading “been busy” and a wild hidden message on the web, “iwaitedtiltheendofsummerandiranoutoftime.”

Today, Tame Impala dropped off a video for a new song, “End Of Summer,” which explains that run-on sentence above. After previously teasing the track at Primavera in June, the full version has arrived, bringing with it a thumping four-on-the-floor beat and dreamy synths. This has become a recurring theme of 2025, which … probably says something about the state of current events, right?

It’s certainly a new direction for Tame Impala, stepping away from the psychedelic synth pop of past projects and getting into some looser dance stuff (this is cool, as far as I’m concerned). Of course, this shouldn’t come as a surprise to any longtime fans of Parker, who’s been leaning in this direction for a while.

Back in November 2023, Parker produced on Dua Lipa’s single “Houdini” presaging a dip into dance-pop, and linked up with EDM giants Justice on “Neverender” last April, showing a new disposal for upbeat dance floor attractors. It ain’t Currents, but then again, who says it had to be?

Watch the video for “End Of Summer” above.