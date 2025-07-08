Indigo De Souza’s new album Precipice will be out in a few weeks now, towards the end of this month. We’ve already heard “Heartthrob,” and now, today (July 8), De Souza has shared another new one, “Be Like The Water.”

De Souza says of the song:

“Be like the water is about being brave and protecting your energy. It’s about listening to your inner self and respecting your gut instinct. My favorite lyric in the song is ‘you can leave if you want to, and you don’t have to say why.’ Whether it’s leaving the room, leaving the conversation, or leaving a toxic relationship, you have the power to make a change and life is too precious to waste your spirit.”

Watch the “Be Like Water” video above and find De Souza’s upcoming tour dates below.