Indigo De Souza’s new album Precipice will be out in a few weeks now, towards the end of this month. We’ve already heard “Heartthrob,” and now, today (July 8), De Souza has shared another new one, “Be Like The Water.”
De Souza says of the song:
“Be like the water is about being brave and protecting your energy. It’s about listening to your inner self and respecting your gut instinct. My favorite lyric in the song is ‘you can leave if you want to, and you don’t have to say why.’ Whether it’s leaving the room, leaving the conversation, or leaving a toxic relationship, you have the power to make a change and life is too precious to waste your spirit.”
Watch the “Be Like Water” video above and find De Souza’s upcoming tour dates below.
Indigo De Souza’s 2025 Tour Dates
07/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater #
07/12 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Indoors) #
07/14 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note #
07/15 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s #
07/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall #
07/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater *
07/19 — Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *
07/20 — Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *
08/30 — Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
10/18 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre ^
10/19 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
10/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
10/23 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club ^
10/25 — Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall ^
10/26 — Boston, MA @ The Royale ^
10/27 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^
10/30 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson ^
11/02 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^
11/05 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival
11/08 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival
# with Primer
* supporting Lord Huron
^ with Mothé
Precipice is out 7/25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.