Indiecast On Fontaines DC And The Most ‘Obamacore’ Artists

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode by talking about pontoon boats — Steven was on one this week, and he listened to Steve Winwood’s “Back In The High Life Again” on a loop. Ian shares his own pontoon story about someone named Uncle Zippy. After a brief look at the Fantasy Albums Draft — Steven has records from Sabrina Carpenter, The Spirit Of The Beehive, and Illuminati Hotties out this week — they talk about a recent article charting the pop culture events of the Obamacore era. Steven asks Ian for his take on artists like Tune-Yards, Chance The Rapper, and Run The Jewels — are they Obamacore? What is Obamacore, anyway?

After that, they talk about Romance, the new album from Irish rock band Fontaines DC. Is this the record that finally gets the guys on board with a band they are otherwise indifferent about? (It is for one of them!), In the mailbag, a listener corrects some misinformation about a recent Ween concert. Steven and Ian also answer an email about driving long distances to concerts when you live in a small town. (They also discover the Canadian hardcore band Dayglo Abortions, for better or worse.)

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from Magdalena Bay while Steven stumps for BBsitters Club.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 203 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com