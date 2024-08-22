Sarah Tudzin is all over the place, whether she’s producing/engineering music by folks like Boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, or making her own tunes as Illuminati Hotties. On the latter front, there’s a new Hotties album, Power, out in a matter of hours as of this post. As one final pre-album hurrah, Tudzin has shared “Sleeping In.”

The breezy tune is a charming look at being flexible for somebody who matters, as Tudzin sings on the hook, “I don’t like laying around / but you like sleeping in / so I like sleeping in now / I don’t like anyone else / and you like sleeping in / so I like sleeping in now.”

A press release explains of the new album, “POWER is not a grief record. It is not a love record, either. Instead, it is a real-life record, a reflection of all the things Tudzin has endured or enjoyed during the too-long span since Illuminati Hotties’ wonderfully infectious last batch. Sadness, joy, and the busyness of modern existence are all bound into these 13 songs, characters and circumstances sometimes exaggerated not just for effect but to offer a modest buffer between Tudzin’s world and those inside of her words.”

Listen to “Sleeping In” above.

Power is out 8/23 via Hopeless Records. Find more information here.