Indiecast On New Music From Car Seat Headrest And Jason Isbell

Steven and Ian begin today’s episode by celebrating the recent Oscar win for Daniel Blumberg, who picked up a trophy for scoring the The Brutalist, and his apparently disavowed past as the frontman for underrated early 2010s indie-rock band Yuck. The guys stay on the “Remember Some Guys” tip by noting this week’s reunion news for The Beta Band, who will also be reissuing their beloved 1998 album The Three EPs.

After that they discuss the recent album announcement from Car Seat Headrest, their first in five years, and assess the current state of this late-2010s favorite. They also review the new Jason Isbell album out today, Foxes In The Snow.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from Baths and Steven (in matters unrelated to personal hygiene) recommends the new album from The Tubs.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 229 here