Indiecast On The Failed Arcade Fire Comeback

Steven and Ian begin with a Sportscast segment on recent NBA news, including conspiracy talk about the draft lottery and whether it’s wrong to send an “lol” after a devastating sports injury. From there, they touch briefly on the Fantasy Albums Draft, which is looking very close, and recent mainstream rock releases by Sleep Token and Counting Crows. Then there’s a discussion of the recent Arcade Fire record, which both Steven and Ian reviewed, and the band’s future prospects. In the mailbag, they discuss criticism of the new André 3000 piano album from the jazz community.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new album by punk veterans Mclusky and Steven recommends the latest from Philly country-rockers Friendship.

