It appears losing his creative notebook served a higher purpose for André 3000. The move seems to have inspired him to release something else into the world.

Today (May 5), the Grammy Award-nominated instrumentalist shocked fans by making an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala.

André 3000’s bag of tricks did not stop there as he sported a massive piano on his back. While he is often spotted with his handy dandy flute, a baby grand piano isn’t exactly the easiest thing to transport. However, that was a reason behind his strenuous stunt. Over on Instagram, André 3000 announced his new EP 7 Piano Sketches.

To avoid any confusion in the post’s caption (viewable here), he confirmed it was in fact another instrumental project. “Warning: no bars,” he wrote.

Across the nearly 17 minute body of work, André 3000 pulled inspiration from his “favorite piano music composers and players” including Thelonious Monk, McCoy Tyner, Philip Glass, Stephen Sondheim, Joni Mitchell and Vince Guaraldi.

“These piano sketches are improvisations,” he continued. “To conjure them up, I spread my fingers out on the keys and randomly but with purpose move them around until I find something that feels good or interesting. If it feels really good I will try to repeat it. I cannot name which notes, keys or chords that I’m playing. I simply like the sound and mechanics of piano playing.”

As he apologized for the EP’s sound quality, due to it being recorded with his iPhone or my laptop microphone, André 3000 joked about its journey to being released.

“This collection of songs was recorded almost a decade before New Blue Sun,” he chimed. “The original title for it was ‘The Best Worst Rap Album In History’ and here is an excerpt from the original liner notes. ‘It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.'”

While André 3000 promised fans new music, he never said definitively it would be rap.

Continue below to view the official artwork and tracklist.