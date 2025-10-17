Indiecast Pays Tribute To D’Angelo

Steven and Ian open with a conversation about Ian’s weekend at the Best Friends Forever festival in Las Vegas and the return of the ’90s band Sugar. They also talk about Geese’s current tour, which is causing prices on the secondary market to skyrocket.

Then they talk about the life and legacy of the great singer, songwriter, and musician D’Angelo, who passed away this week at age 51. After that, they preview the new Tame Impala LP, Deadbeat, and do a “yay or nay” on No Doubt.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new album from The Besnard Lakes and Steven talks up emerging Chicago band Glass-Beagle.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 261 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.