Ahead of the release of Tame Impala’s new album Deadbeat, Kevin Parker sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, video of which was shared yesterday (October 15). During the chat, Parker revealed that two of his biggest songs were almost cut from their respective albums.

He said:

“‘New Person, Same Old Mistakes’ almost didn’t make the album… last song on Currents, almost didn’t make the album. Yeah, a bunch of songs that… ‘Elephant’ almost didn’t make the album. […] Every artist has those stories.”

With over 360 million Spotify streams, “Elephant” is the second-most-played song from Lonerism, behind only “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” with over 610 million listens. From Currents, “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” has over 660 million streams, third to “Let It Happen” (782 million) and “The Less I Know The Better” (2.1 billion) on the album.

Watch the interview above. Check out the Deadbeat cover art and tracklist, along with Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates, below.