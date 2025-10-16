Ahead of the release of Tame Impala’s new album Deadbeat, Kevin Parker sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, video of which was shared yesterday (October 15). During the chat, Parker revealed that two of his biggest songs were almost cut from their respective albums.
He said:
“‘New Person, Same Old Mistakes’ almost didn’t make the album… last song on Currents, almost didn’t make the album. Yeah, a bunch of songs that… ‘Elephant’ almost didn’t make the album. […] Every artist has those stories.”
With over 360 million Spotify streams, “Elephant” is the second-most-played song from Lonerism, behind only “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” with over 610 million listens. From Currents, “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” has over 660 million streams, third to “Let It Happen” (782 million) and “The Less I Know The Better” (2.1 billion) on the album.
Watch the interview above. Check out the Deadbeat cover art and tracklist, along with Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates, below.
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Album Cover Artwork
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tracklist
1. “My Old Ways”
2. “No Reply”
3. “Dracula”
4. “Loser”
5. “Oblivion”
6. “Not My World”
7. “Piece Of Heaven”
8. “Obsolete”
9. “Ethereal Connection”
10. “See You On Monday (You’re Lost)”
11. “Afterthought”
12. “End Of Summer”
Tame Impala’s 2025 Tour Dates: Deadbeat
10/27/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/28/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/31/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/03/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/06/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/09/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
11/11/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/12/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/14/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/15/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/17/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
04/04/2026 — Porto, Portugal @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
04/05/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
04/07/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
04/08/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/10/2026 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
04/12/2026 — Turin, Italy @ Inalpi Arena
04/13/2026 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
04/14/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
04/16/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
04/18/2026 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
04/20/2026 — Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena
04/23/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
04/25/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/26/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/27/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
04/29/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
04/30/2026 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
05/01/2026 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
05/03/2026 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/04/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05/2026 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
05/07/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
05/08/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
05/09/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
05/11/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/13/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Deadbeat is out 10/17 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.