The Treefort Music Festival routinely brings a great lineup of indie talent to the Pacific Northwest. Fans can start getting ready for next year now, as today (October 16), fest organizers have announced the first wave of artists for the 2026 lineup.

It’s led by headliners Flipturn, Magdalena Bay, Geese, Father John Misty, and Amber Mark. The lineup also includes St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Hemlocke Springs, Evan Honer, Inji, Blondshell, Samia, Nimino, Machine Girl, Cobrah, Maddie Zahm, Son Little, The Wonder Years, Yellow Days, Citizen, Billie Marten, Hannah Cohen, Kishi Bashi, Knuckle Puck, Momma, Rehash, The Belair Lip Bombs, The Nude Party, Porches, Anamanaguchi, Brijean, Chanpan, Hellogoodbye, Kaleena Zanders, Tokyo Tea Room, The Early November, and more.

Meanwhile, Joe Pera and Hannibal Buress will headline the Comedyfort.

The festival goes down in downtown Boise, Idaho from March 25 to 29. Tickets are on sale now and will be available in tiered pricing. Tier 1 is currently active, while it will change to Tier 2 pricing on January 1, 2026 and Tier 3 on March 1, 2026. There are also reduced prices for fans under 21, as well as for college students. More information is available on the festival website.

Check out the full lineup poster below.