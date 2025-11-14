Indiecast On The Current Radiohead Tour

Steven and Ian kick off with an announcement about an old favorite/punchline. They also discuss the recent Indiecast Bowl between the Packers and Eagles, the least watchable football game ever. From there, they have an extended conversation about Radiohead’s current European tour, and what the band’s standing currently is in the culture. Then they check in on the recent Grammy nominations, and critique the always unusual nominations in the rock categories. Then they do a “yay or nay” on The Neighbourhood.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the Australian dream pop singer Hatchie and Steven weighs in on emo/folk/heartland rock artist Petey USA.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 265 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.