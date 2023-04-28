Indiecast Reviews The National and Mac DeMarco’s 199-Song Album

This week we’re talking about wily veterans. And that includes Aaron Rodgers, who is the topic of the emergency Sportscast segment at the top of the episode. Steven has some heavy feelings to work out about his quarterback for the past 15 years, and all Ian can do in response is trash the 2005 film Hustle & Flow. (It makes sense when you hear the episode.)

With that out of the way, the guys get into the business of Indiecast by talking about First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, the new album by The National. Ian admits that he’s lost interest in the band after loving them in the aughts, and this record hasn’t really changed his mind. Steven meanwhile is still a believer, and thinks this album improves on the previous National record, I Am Easy To Find, though it’s not a complete comeback.

Next the guys turn to One Wayne G, the new 199-song data dump by Mac DeMarco. Did we listen to all eight hours? Not yet! Will we ever? Who knows? Steven and Ian try to figure out where Mac is at in his career. Is he quiet quitting a la Frank Ocean?

Finally, we talk about Atum, the new rock opera by Smashing Pumpkins that is so sprawling it is not yet fully released. Steven and Ian contemplate the story of Shiny, the hero at the center of the album, and whether his tale is a metaphor for cancel culture. More importantly, why does this album sound so bad? Can we reconnect Billy Corgan with Flood?

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the DJ Avalon Emerson, while Steven stumps for the Nashville garage band Country Westerns.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 136 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.