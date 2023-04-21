Mac DeMarco released a new album today (April 21), One Wayne G. It’s not short: It has 199 songs and Spotify lists its length as about 9 hours and 30 minutes.

All of the songs are titled like dates, presumably named after the date the song was originally created. The album opener, for example, is called “20180512.” Some songs also have more proper titles after the numbers, like track No. 36, “20191009 I Like Her.” Most tracks are somewhere between 2 and 5 minutes long, but there are shorter songs and notably longer ones, too: “20200229 2” runs for 13:42 and “20190826” clocks in at 22:37. A lot of the songs are instrumental, but some feature singing from DeMarco, primarily the tracks with words in their titles.

One fan on Twitter put the size of the album in perspective, writing, “If you combined every single song (including demo versions of other songs) off every album & single in Mac Demarco’s streaming catalog EXCEPT for songs from this ONE album, it is a total of 164 songs; 35 songs shy of the only other album of his.”

If you combined every single song (including demo versions of other songs) off every album & single in Mac Demarco’s streaming catalog EXCEPT for songs from this ONE album, it is a total of 164 songs; 35 songs shy of the only other album of his. https://t.co/QuuHhp7XIV — ⌘ left at london ⌘ (@LeftAtLondon) April 21, 2023

The album arrives after a clip of DeMarco listening to then-unreleased demos made the rounds on TikTok recently. The video was shared in March and currently has nearly 2 million views. In it, DeMarco plays a funky instrumental track from his computer and happily listens before telling somebody standing out of frame, “It’s just garbage, but it’s fun to me.” (It’s hard to tell, but he may have actually said “fun to make” and not “fun to me.”) The clip is taken from a 2019 interview with DeMarco on PBS NewsHour.

That song, by the way, made it onto One Wayne G, as track No. 24, “20190724.” Previously (and probably still), fans referred to the track as “Garbage Funk.” Listen to that above and stream the album below.

One Wayne G is out now via Mac’s Record Label. Find more information here.