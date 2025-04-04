Indiecast Looks Ahead To Upcoming Releases In 2025’s Q2

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode with a question: Was the first quarter of 2025 a little disappointing, in terms of album releases? Seems like it was. So why not look ahead to the second quarter? The guys go over new-release teases for music this week from a bevy of stars, including Wet Leg, Turnstile, and WU LYF. Then they do the Fantasy Albums Draft for the second quarter, discussing upcoming records from Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver, Billy Woods, Tunde Adebimpe, and more.

In the mailbag, they discuss the newly announced arena tour for Brand New, and whether the emo band has faced appropriate consequences for allegations against singer-songwriter Jesse Lacey.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up “Altered Zones”-core act OHYUNG while Steven stumps for the dreamy neo-grunge band Momma (with extra shouts to Craig Finn and The Waterboys).

