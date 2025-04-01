This would be a cruel April Fools’ joke if it wasn’t true, but thankfully, it is: Wet Leg is back. Today (April 1), the group announced a new album, Moisturizer, which is set for release on July 11.
Wet Leg also shared a new single, “Catch These Fists,” which sees the group keeping it high-energy and keeping their distinct lyrical style as offbeat as ever, as the track opens, “Can you catch a medicine ball? / Can you catch yourself when you fall? / You should be careful, do you catch my drift? / ‘Cause what I really wanna know is can you catch these fists?” A press release notes the song’s lyrics stems from “an interaction with a belligerent man.”
The release also notes that “sh*tty men” aren’t the “sole focus” of the album, which also “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.” The project is also said to be “defined by its sheer exuberance and [Rhian] Teasdale ended up finding the process empowering.”
Furthermore, the band is set to hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 2 to give the song it’s television debut with a performance.
Watch the “Catch These Fists” video above and find the Moisturizer cover art and tracklist below.
Wet Leg’s Moisturizer Album Cover Artwork
Wet Leg’s Moisturizer Tracklist
1. “CPR”
2. “Liquidize”
3. “Catch These Fists”
4. “Davina McCall”
5. “Jennifer’s Body”
6. “Mangetout”
7. “Pond Song”
8. “Pokemon”
9. “Pillow Talk”
10. “Don’t Speak”
11. “11:21”
12. “U And Me At Home”
Moisturizer is out 7/11 via Domino. Find more information here.