This would be a cruel April Fools’ joke if it wasn’t true, but thankfully, it is: Wet Leg is back. Today (April 1), the group announced a new album, Moisturizer, which is set for release on July 11.

Wet Leg also shared a new single, “Catch These Fists,” which sees the group keeping it high-energy and keeping their distinct lyrical style as offbeat as ever, as the track opens, “Can you catch a medicine ball? / Can you catch yourself when you fall? / You should be careful, do you catch my drift? / ‘Cause what I really wanna know is can you catch these fists?” A press release notes the song’s lyrics stems from “an interaction with a belligerent man.”

The release also notes that “sh*tty men” aren’t the “sole focus” of the album, which also “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.” The project is also said to be “defined by its sheer exuberance and [Rhian] Teasdale ended up finding the process empowering.”

Furthermore, the band is set to hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 2 to give the song it’s television debut with a performance.

Watch the “Catch These Fists” video above and find the Moisturizer cover art and tracklist below.