As part of the lead up to his new album, SABLE, fABLE, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show. One topic of discussion was “Exile,” his collaboration with “most talented person in the world” Taylor Swift on 2020’s Folklore, and the response it got from Swifties during The Eras Tour.

“Sadly, I didn’t ever get to sing it with her on her tour,” he told host Jimmy Fallon, via Billboard. “But I saw those clips and I’m like, ‘Gosh, they sound better than one of me can sound.’ No really, it was pretty powerful to just see that and to hear how that sounded. It was amazing.”

Vernon also talked about his remix of “I Think About It All The Time” for Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat. “My friend Danielle Haim told me, ‘You should sample ‘Nick Of Time,’ the old Bonnie Raitt song and I was like, ‘That’s such a good idea,’ because Charli’s song was about running out of time.” He called Raitt his “number one” favorite artist and “our greatest living singer,” adding that “she’s a huge fan of Charli’s, as am I.”

You can watch Bon Iver on The Tonight Show above.

SABLE, fABLE is out 4/11 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.