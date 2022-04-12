Released last year, Indigo De Souza’s Any Shape You Take proved to be a riveting breakthrough for the North Carolina singer. Released on Saddle Creek Records, the album is a well-rounded look at love in its many forms. With some tour dates supporting My Morning Jacket and a first batch of headlining dates already announced, De Souza has now added a full slate of headlining shows throughout the US and Europe.

Along with the tour announcement, De Souza also shared a new live video for “Real Pain” and holy cow is it explosive. Filmed at the Drop of Sun Studios in Asheville where Any Shape You Take was recorded, it’s a free-flowing performance. The drums are miked in a way that brings out her voice in a really magical way and it reaches a powerful crescendo at the end.

Watch the live video for “Real Pain” above.

Tickets for new tour dates go on sale 4/15 at 10 am local time here. A presale begins on 4/13 at 10 am local time as well with more info at the same link.

4/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat ~

4/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ~

4/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ~

4/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale ~

4/28 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground~

4/29 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~

4/30 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony ~

5/2 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

5/7 — Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

5/9 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

5/11 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

5/12 — Margate, EN @ Elsewhere

5/13-14 — Brighton, EN @ The Great Escape Festival

5/15 — Manchester, EN @ SOUP

5/16 — Bristol, EN @ Rough Trade Bristol

5/17 — London, EN @ Electrowerkz

5/20 — Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Ball Park +

5/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Artsplosure

5/24 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall %

5/25 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend %

5/27 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

6/14 — Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Pour House

6/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

6/18 — Covington, KY @ Madison Live *

6/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

6/24 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

6/25 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/28 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooke Ampitheatre *

6/29 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

7/1 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

7/2 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

7/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

7/15 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/30 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

8/11-13 — Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

8/16-20 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Bodafone Paredes de Coura

8/18-21 — Crickhowell, WS @ Green Man Festival

8/19-21 — Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Festival

8/20 — Haselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/27-28 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

8/28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay $

8/31 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum $

9/1 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater $

9/2 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group

9/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27

9/22-25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

9/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

9/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

9/29 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

11/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/19 — Asheville, nc @ Orange Peel

~ with Horse Jumper of Love & Friendship

+ with Sylvan Esso & Yo La Tengo

% with Truth Club

* with My Morning Jacket

$ Here and There Festival with Courtney Barnett

^ with Vundabar