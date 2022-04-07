Over their past few releases, Interpol has gotten into the habit of dropping a new album about every four years. Well, their latest LP, Marauder, came out in 2018, so they’re due. Now, Interpol is set to deliver, as today, they announced their seventh album, The Other Side Of Make-Believe, which is set for a July 15 release. Alongside that news also arrives a video for “Toni,” a lead single that doesn’t stray too far from the band’s signature post-punk aesthetic.

Paul Banks said of the video, “It was a blast working with Van Alpert on the video for our song ‘Toni.’ We bonded over shared film inspiration as well as a passion for classic music videos by the likes of Glazer, Cunningham, and Jonze. Van, in my opinion, is in the club with these legends; and it’s exciting to watch him build his own enduring body of work.”

Banks also said of starting work on the new album remotely in 2020, “We usually write live, but for the first time I’m not shouting over a drum kit. Daniel [Kessler] and I have a strong enough chemistry that I could picture how my voice would complement the scratch demos he emailed over. Then I could turn the guys down on my laptop, locate these colorful melodies and generally get the message across in an understated fashion.”

Watch the “Toni” video above. Below, find the The Other Side Of Make-Believe art and tracklist below, as well as Interpol’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Toni”

2. “Fables”

3. “Into The Night”

4. “Mr Credit”

5. “Something Changed”

6. “Renegade Hearts”

7. “Passenger”

8. “Greenwich”

9. “Gran Hotel”

10. “Big Shot City”

11. “Go Easy (Palermo)”

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

04/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

04/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

04/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

05/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

05/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

05/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

05/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

05/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven***

05/28 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

06/08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

06/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

06/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

06/18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

06/19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

08/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

08/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

08/27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

08/28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion ^

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor ^

09/01 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center ^

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

09/03 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

09/06 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors ^

09/08 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park ^

09/09 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

09/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

09/14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square ^

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square ^

* with Tycho and Matthew Dear

** with Matthew Dear

*** with The Shins, Modest Mouse, MIA, and more

**** with Dry Cleaning

^ with Spoon and The Goon Sax

# Metric, Interpol, and Spoon

The Other Side Of Make-Believe is out 7/15 via Matador. Pre-order it here.