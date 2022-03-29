At the beginning of the year, Interpol announced that they finished up their seventh studio album and would be heading out on a worldwide tour with Tycho, Matthew Dear, and Dry Cleaning. They’re back with more news today that they’ll also be embarking on a North American co-headlining run with Spoon, who just unveiled Lucifer On The Sofa, on the Lights, Camera, Factions tour.
The lineup will also have The Goon Sax as openers. It’ll kick off in Asbury Park, New Jersey at the end of August and will close in Portland, Oregon in September. Check out the full dates below.
08/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
08/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
08/28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion
08/30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
09/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center
09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %
09/03 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park
09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
09/14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
09/18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
# Metric, Interpol, and Spoon
% Interpol only
* Spoon Only