At the beginning of the year, Interpol announced that they finished up their seventh studio album and would be heading out on a worldwide tour with Tycho, Matthew Dear, and Dry Cleaning. They’re back with more news today that they’ll also be embarking on a North American co-headlining run with Spoon, who just unveiled Lucifer On The Sofa, on the Lights, Camera, Factions tour.

The lineup will also have The Goon Sax as openers. It’ll kick off in Asbury Park, New Jersey at the end of August and will close in Portland, Oregon in September. Check out the full dates below.

08/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

08/27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

09/01 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

09/03 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

09/06 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

09/08 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park

09/09 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

09/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

09/14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

# Metric, Interpol, and Spoon

% Interpol only

* Spoon Only