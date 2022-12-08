Is The Postal Service Reuniting In 2023?

The Postal Service’s 2003 album Give Up is one of the most beloved indie projects perhaps ever. Since the band disbanded, fans have been clamoring for a reunion. Every now and then, they’ve gotten one, like when they did an anniversary tour in 2013 or when Ben Gibbard and Jenny Lewis had a mini reunion in 2019. Now, it’s happening again.
Today (December 8), it was announced that The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie are going on a joint tour in 2023, where both groups will be performing their respective 2003 albums (Give Up and Transatlanticism) in full. The tour starts in September and will run through to mid-October. Ticket pre-sale begins on December 14 at 10 a.m. local time and more info can be found here.
In terms of new music from the group, though, that may not be likely. In 2021, Gibbard said, “I love Jimmy [Tamborello] and Jenny so much, but the dream or idea of doing more music kind of died when we attempted to make the second record in 2004 and 2005. […] You want to never say never, but no one should be holding their breath waiting for Postal Service music coming any time soon. We haven’t worked on anything. We stay in touch as friends, but that’s kind of the extent of it.”
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
09/09/2023 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center
09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley
10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
