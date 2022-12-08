Is The Postal Service Reuniting In 2023?

The Postal Service’s 2003 album Give Up is one of the most beloved indie projects perhaps ever. Since the band disbanded, fans have been clamoring for a reunion. Every now and then, they’ve gotten one, like when they did an anniversary tour in 2013 or when Ben Gibbard and Jenny Lewis had a mini reunion in 2019. Now, it’s happening again.

Today (December 8), it was announced that The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie are going on a joint tour in 2023, where both groups will be performing their respective 2003 albums (Give Up and Transatlanticism) in full. The tour starts in September and will run through to mid-October. Ticket pre-sale begins on December 14 at 10 a.m. local time and more info can be found here.

In terms of new music from the group, though, that may not be likely. In 2021, Gibbard said, “I love Jimmy [Tamborello] and Jenny so much, but the dream or idea of doing more music kind of died when we attempted to make the second record in 2004 and 2005. […] You want to never say never, but no one should be holding their breath waiting for Postal Service music coming any time soon. We haven’t worked on anything. We stay in touch as friends, but that’s kind of the extent of it.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09/2023 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley

10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

