Getty Image

The Postal Service put out one great album in 2003 (Give Up), and that is more than likely the last one they’ll ever release. The group has been inactive for some time now, but every now and again, there’s a glimmer of hope, or at least something that is sort of like new activity from the group. Back in December, for example, Ben Gibbard’s Postal Service bandmate Jimmy Tamborello remixed a Death Cab For Cutie song, which was sort of like getting a new Postal Service track.

Now there’s another new bit of Postal Service-ish activity to get excited about. Death Cab For Cutie are touring right now, and Jenny Lewis, another one of Gibbard’s former Postal Service bandmates, is opening. At their two most recent shows — in Portland, Maine and Shelburne, Vermont — Lewis joined Death Cab to cover The Postal Service’s “Nothing Better.” Tamborello wasn’t there, but it appears that this is about as close to a full-blown Postal Service reunion as anybody can reasonably expect in 2019.

Watch clips of Death Cab For Cutie and Jenny Lewis performing “Nothing Better” below.

Nothing Better than having @jennylewis back with us on the road. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Lsw71ifoQr — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) June 14, 2019

Death Cab For Cutie and Jenny Lewis are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.