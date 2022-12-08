2023 is a significant year when it comes to Ben Gibbard-related anniversaries. In 2003, The Postal Service released Give Up, their debut and so-far-only album. Later that year, Death Cab For Cutie dropped one of their most beloved projects, Transatlanticism. Now, we have some exciting and unprecedented news: In 2023, Gibbard and company will celebrate both of these projects with a joint Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie tour.

The co-headlining tour will see Gibbard performing with both bands, alongside Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis in The Postal Service and with Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr in DCFC. For the bands’ sets, they will be performing their respective aforementioned albums in full.

The tour starts on September 8, 2023 in Portland, Maine (where Gibbard and Lewis previously staged a mini Postal Service reunion in 2019). From there, it will hit cities like Boston, Detroit, and New York before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 13. Ticket pre-sales begin on December 14 at 10 a.m. local time, while remaining tickets will be released to the general public on December 16. Find more info about ticketing here.

Gibbard offered a statement about all this, saying, “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Watch the announcement video above and check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09/2023 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley

10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

