The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to break records at the box office, recently becoming the highest-grossing video game adaptation. The film has also just earned one of its lead actors a new accolade of their own.

A tweet posted to Billboard Charts’ official Twitter page shared the news: “Jack Black’s ‘Peaches,’ from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, debuts at No. 83 on this week’s Hot 100 chart.”

The page continued to add that this appearance marked his first career solo song to appear on the chart. Black previously appeared on the chart in 2006 as part of the band Tenacious D’s single “The Pick of Destiny.” That song peaked at No. 78.

.@jackblack's "Peaches," from @supermariomovie, debuts at No. 83 on this week's #Hot100. It's his first career solo song to appear on the chart. He previously charted with "The Pick of Destiny" in 2006 as a member of @tenaciousd (No. 78 peak). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 17, 2023

The song is a hilariously romantic ballad from the point of view of Black’s character in the film, Bowser, as he professes his burning love for Princess Peach (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). “Peaches” was co-written and produced by Black and the film’s directors Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and engineer John Spike.

Talking about the process of creating the song and working with the actor, Spiker told Insider, “Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack. A couple of days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist, and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

Fans of the song hope the track goes on to secure an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song next award season.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.