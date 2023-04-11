One of the surprise delights that awaited viewers of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was another classic Jack Black musical moment — one that has the internet’s attention in a chokehold. “Peaches,” a power ballad sung by Black as the film’s villain Bowser, who secretly pines for the Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, has quickly become a fan favorite on social media.

Illumination:Okay Jack this is just a silly song that Bowser will sing for Princess Peach

Jack Black: https://t.co/vXN1oNu4a6 pic.twitter.com/yhYQdgTnz2 — El Vergas 3000 (@Vegas874) April 8, 2023

Well, here’s some good news for those fans: According to Variety, “Peaches” will be eligible to win a Best Original Song Oscar at next year’s Academy Awards. Which, if you ask the legions of newly converted Bowswer fans, is an award it already has in the bag.

me after watching jack black's Bowser Peaches Song: pic.twitter.com/kzfUZ7psN5 — not (@naturpropet) April 6, 2023

Universal appears to know this as well; in addition to highlighting the song on social media, the studio even commissioned a music video featuring Jack Black directed by hip-hop’s go-to director Cole Bennett, who applies his signature colorful aesthetic to the video.

The music in The Super Mario Bros. Movie has turned out to be an unexpected star with both classic pop needle drops and not one, but two notoriously bad Ninento-related raps of the ’90s returning to introduce heroes the Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong. The cast even made an appearance on late-night TV to perform an acapella version of the game’s iconic theme song.

Check out Bowser’s “Peaches” video above and try not to get it stuck in your head for the rest of the day.