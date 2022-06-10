Jack White
Getty Image
Indie

Jack White Opens Up About The White Stripes NFTs: ‘It Didn’t Really Interest Me’

by: Twitter

NFTs have become a polarizing force within the entertainment industry. Remember when Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon tried to excite their audience with NFTs and instead made them cringe? Or when Tyler, The Creator asked “What the f*ck is a NFT?

Some fans of The White Stripes were weirded out when the band announced last year that they were selling an NFT collection alongside a collaborative remix of their song “Seven Nation Army” with The Glitch Mob. The collection, done with artist Strangeloop, was described as “6 unique pieces of art, including a one-of-one full song visualizer that comes with a 7-inch vinyl test pressing of the remix.” But Jack White has now expressed his actual feelings about NFTs — he’s not as interested and into them as everyone thinks he is. “I don’t want to come out and say ‘I had nothing to do with this,’ ” he said in an interview with The Atlantic. “It is my band. We allowed it to happen. But it didn’t really interest me. It’s not something we’ll be doing very much of.”

“It gives off a vibe of ‘Well, if people are stupid enough to give me money for this, I’ll take it,’ ” he added.

Listen To This
The Best Songs Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
×