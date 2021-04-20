The Famously Old-Fashioned Jack White Is Getting Into NFTs

Perhaps more than any musician (at least relative to his age), Jack White is famously old-fashioned. A few years ago, he was getting into Polaroid photography. The Nashville location of his Third Man Records label is famous for its vinyl record booth, a refurbished 1947 machine that allows people to record a song or any audio directly onto a phonographic disc. It’s probably not surprising to learn that White doesn’t have a cell phone, as he revealed in 2019.

Basically, he’s the last person music fans would expect to get into NFTs, which Uproxx’s Dane Rivera describes as “virtual collectibles that are one-of-a-kind and easily verifiable as such, due to a unique string of characters in the image’s metadata stored on the Blockchain, which if you’re unfamiliar, is the digital database that makes cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin safe and secure.” And yet, White has indeed gotten into NFTs with a new White Stripes release.

An unofficial remix of “Seven Nation Army” by The Glitch Mob has received acclaim from White Stripes fans since its release in 2011, and now The White Stripes are officially releasing the track. On top of that, The White Stripes, Glitch Mob, and artist Strangeloop have collaborated on an NFT collection that features “6 unique pieces of art, including a one-of-one full song visualizer that comes with a 7-inch vinyl test pressing of the remix.”

Learn more about the NFT collection here.