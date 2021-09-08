Indie Mixtape 20: Jail Socks Love Metallica

After experimenting with a variety of styles and impressive song structures on their early EPs, North Carolina trio Jail Socks significantly up the ante on their debut album Coming Down. Across eleven tracks, Jail Socks toy with the many different stylistic impulses that come with the “emo” genre card, cycling through elements of buzzy power pop, melodic pop punk, and heavy post-hardcore. It’s a very impressive entry from the band, one that will certainly break through the noise and build a lot of good will for the band.

To celebrate the new album, the trio sat down to talk The Front Bottoms, American Pie, and more in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

energetic, melodic, moody, tight.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

we would like to be remembered for having paid homage to 90’s 00’s emo and pop punk!

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Columbia, SC!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

if it weren’t for james hetfield I would not have picked up a guitar.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Taco Bell in Bowling Green OH where we bought 17 of the same $1 menu items

What album do you know every word to?

Third Eye Blind self-titled.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Metallica 2014 Montreal.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Shorts and sleeveless tee. Fully aerodynamic and considerably less sweaty. Swim cap as a bonus

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Eric from Heart Attack Man.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Third Eye Blind – “Never Let You Go”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

is Yerba mate straight edge.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Descendents- Milo Goes To College.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We met someone who let us stay at his wealthy parents’ house and we each had our own bedroom.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Unfortunately when I was 16 my mother signed off on me getting a front bottoms tattoo. Wish she wasn’t so cool.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Nickelback.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Jake Sulzer signing us to Counter Intuitive.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t get a second Front Bottoms tattoo.

What’s the last show you went to?

DIY super bowl Carly Cosgrove, Blue Deputy, Oolong, Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly, Ogbert The Nerd.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

American Pie.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Morningstar chicken nuggets.

Coming Down is out now via Counter Intuitive Records. Listen above and pre-order the vinyl here.