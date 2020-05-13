James Blake is fresh off the release of his latest single, “You’re Too Precious,” which came out a few weeks ago. When he guested on The Late Late Show last night, though, he instead opted to sit at his piano and perform a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You.”

Before the performance, Blake also took a few minutes to chat with Corden, and Corden had high praise for Blake’s cover, calling it “the greatest cover version of all time.” Also during their brief conversation, Blake offered an update about his next album, saying that he believes “You’re Too Precious” will be on it: “‘You’re Too Precious,’ I think… I can’t really predict at this point, but I imagine it would be on the next record. It feels like a nice pick-up from the last record and into the next. The rest of the stuff is quite different, so we’ll see.”

He also explained why he didn’t perform his new single, saying, “As a disclaimer, I would have loved to have played ‘You’re Too Precious’ on this show for you, because that obviously is the song I just put out. But without the drums, it sounds heinous.”

Additionally, he revealed he’s been considering releasing a covers album, saying, “I’ve been thinking about it, especially because I’m recording all these, so maybe that’s at the end of the rainbow.

Watch clips from Blake’s Late Late Show appearance above.