Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will finally arrive from on May 5, and director-writer James Gunn is hoping Radiohead has the same effect on his film as the band’s 1997 deep-cut “Climbing Up The Walls” had on Yellowjackets.

“[The movie] doesn’t start with ‘Mr. Blue Sky,'” Gunn told Rolling Stone for a feature published today, April 3, that unpacks what can be expected from Vol. 3. “It doesn’t start with ‘Come and Get Your Love.’ It starts with Radiohead’s acoustic version of ‘Creep.’ And that’s just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”

Per Rolling Stone‘s Brian Hiatt, “the idea is that songs are sourced from the Microsoft Zune Peter [Chris Pratt] got his hands on at the end of Guardians 2” for the third film’s soundtrack.

Gunn added, “It was very, very difficult. I felt very uncomfortable picking out songs and making sure that this was the right soundtrack. Do I move on to just all ’80s songs? Do I use all ’90s songs? Or do I do what a Zune would actually have — songs from different eras, which is what I ended up doing.”

Hiatt additionally revealed that the soundtrack will also include Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands,” The Replacements’ “I Will Dare,” Faith No More’s “We Care A Lot,” and Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize.”

The full Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack can be found here.