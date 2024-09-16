Things have been chaotic in the Jane’s Addiction sphere over the past few days. The band’s September 13 concert in Boston ended prematurely after singer Perry Farrell (who is also the founder of the famed Lollapalooza festival) punched guitarist Dave Navarro on stage. The band later issued an apology and canceled a Bridgeport, Connecticut concert scheduled for September 15.

Now, the band has announced they have canceled the rest of their tour and are going on a break.

In a statement shared on social media today (September 16), the band wrote:

“To all the fans, The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour. Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase – or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them direct. Thank you,

Jane’s Addiction.”

In a different statement from the band’s Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins (but not Farrell) also shared today, the trio wrote:

“Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs. We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis. Our hearts are broken.

Dave, Eric and Stephen.”

After the initial incident, Farrell’s wife Etty Lau Farrell shared a video of the confrontation and a statement, writing: