The reunification of Jane’s Addiction is off to a bumpy start. Now, fans are afraid that it could all be over.

Yesterday (September 14), the group announced that they were cancelling their next gig after apologizing for a mid-show fight between frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro. “We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded [on September 13],” read the note. “As a result, we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show in Bridgeport.”

The performance in question was slated for tonight (September 15) at Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. The note closed with refund details. That message is echoed on the event’s Ticketmaster landing page.

Neither Farrell nor Navarro have publicly addressed the September 13 incident. However, Farrell’s spouse, Etty Lau, seemingly offered insight into the matter on their Instagram page (viewable here) while praising Navarro’s calm head at the moment.

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting,” she wrote. “Night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud, and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”

According to the band’s last performance schedule, there were 14 dates left on their Imminent Redemption Tour. But it is unclear if Jane’s Addiction will finish out the remaining shows.