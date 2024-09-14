Usually the phrase goes, sex, drugs, and rock n roll. However, adrenaline-filled tussles are also an unwritten norm in the scene. Yesterday (September 13), two Jane’s Addiction members put that on full display during their recent show.

As the “Mountain Song” musicians played Boston, Massachusetts’ Leader Bank Pavilion, frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro were involved in a scuffle mid-concert.

In a video captured by concertgoers (viewable here), Farrell appears to hurl a punch at Navarro. Navarro attempts to avoid blows. Shortly after, crew members forcibly separates the two putting an abrupt end to the performance.

Although the Jane’s Addiction, Perry Farrell, nor Dave Navarro haven’t issued a public statement regarding the incident. So fans have begun to flood their Instagram comments to express their concerns over their remaining reunion show dates. The group’s latest post was to acknowledge drummer Stephen Perkins’ birthday (viewable here), but in the comment section followers are discussing the fight.

“My fifth time seeing the OG lineup, and aside from the fisticuffs, you totally crushed it. I’m keeping the good and leaving the bad,” wrote one user.

“Perry was a mess all night. Three fourths of the band were on top of their game,” penned another.

Others commended Dave for not escalating the situation further. “I was extremely proud of Dave for creating distance, ducking the punch, and staying calm,” chimed another.