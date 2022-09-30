For almost a year now (since last December), Dave Navarro has been dealing with long COVID, which it turns out will keep the Jane’s Addiction guitarist from participating in his band’s upcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins that launches in a few days.

Navarro revealed the news in a statement shared on Jane’s Addiction’s social media pages, noting, “I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane’s material in the studio here in LA.”

Concertgoers will still get to see a strong guitarist on stage, though, as taking Navarro’s place will be Troy Van Leeuwen, currently of Queens Of The Stone Age and formerly of A Perfect Circle.

Navarro concluded, “I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys! Maybe I can get to a show one night and watch my own band for the first time ever.”

The guitarist first opened up about his battle with long COVID back in May.

Read the full message below.

A message from Dave, get well soon 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CA0UPTMiRF — Jane's Addiction (@janesaddiction) September 30, 2022