Last week, ’90s alternative rock enthusiasts rejoiced when The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction announced the co-headlining Spirits On Fire Tour for later this year. The Pumpkins are currently in the midst of their own brief Rock Invasions Tour and were peddling welcome nostalgia when they performed the classic “Today” live on The Late Late Show With James Corden this past Thursday. This morning, the band flew to New York City in between their Tucson and Oklahoma City shows for an appearance on The Howard Stern Show and were joined by none other than Jane’s Addiction singer (and Lollapalooza festival founder) Perry Farrell.

Farrell grabbed the mic to perform what is perhaps the most recognizable song in the Jane’s Addiction catalog, “Jane Says,” and he was backed by entire Smashing Pumpkins lineup. Billy Corgan played acoustic guitar, and original Pumpkins members in James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain were on the electric guitar and drums, respectively. A very tastefully played steel drum by Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins fully rekindled the flame of the 1988 classic.

“This is kind of exciting because this band behind you is kind of a conglomeration of The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction,” Stern noted when introducing them. Corgan and Farrell joked with Stern, offering names like “Jane’s Pumpkins” and “Jane’s A Pumpkin Now” for this short-lived supergroup. “Jane’s A Pumpkin Now wasn’t sexy enough,” Farrell said with a laugh.

The pair even sat down to chat with Stern and told a hilarious story about when Farrell wrestled with Smashing Pumpkins tour manager Doug Goodman, who came onto the camera to explain his side of the story.

Watch Perry Farrell and The Smashing Pumpkins perform “Jane Says” above” and hear Farrell, Corgan and Goodman argue about what really happened in that famed wrestling match below.