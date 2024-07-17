Dudes rock, and no dudes rock harder than Japandroids.

The duo of guitarist and vocalist Brian King and drummer David Prowse have announced a new album, Fate & Alcohol, their first since 2017’s Near To The Wild Heart Of Life. It’s due out October 18 on ANTI.

Japandoids also released the album’s first single, “Chicago” (not a Sufjan cover). The track, which absolutely needs to appear on the soundtrack for season 4 of The Bear, “was recorded in our jam space on February 4th, 2020,” King said, “and if you listen to that, it just sounds like a rough version of what you hear on the record. But it’s all there. That, in some ways, is the most ideal circumstance for a band like us: just having something that really rips in your jam space, something that feels good, something that you’re excited about.”

Prowse also discussed the legacy of Japandroids. “I don’t think we’re the most technically proficient band in the world. And we’re not the most original-sounding or challenging band in the world,” he wrote in a statement. “But we’ve always put a lot of passion into what we do, and I think that’s resonated with a lot of people. And I’m really grateful that we could be that band for people, in the same way that so many bands were for us.”

You can listen to “Chicago” above.