While Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World wasn’t a box office success, it has become one of the most fervently beloved cult classics in all of movies since its 2010 release. A lot of factors went into that but a big part was the movie’s music and one of the soundtrack’s most memorable songs is “Black Sheep,” which was written by Metric and sung in the movie by Brie Larson. Now, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner has teamed up with Anamanaguchi for a cover of the song.

Anamanaguchi is the band behind the soundtrack of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game, and on June 2, they performed the soundtrack at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg as one of the final dates of their Scott Pilgrim tour. During the encore, they brought out Zauner, who took lead vocal duty for the rocking rendition.

Here's a closer shot! Sorry it's shaky since y'all were AMAZING! I was the homie in the rose floral print shirt on stage left! pic.twitter.com/e3Wykvm5t1 — Kai (@Syberkai) June 3, 2022

Last year, “Black Sheep” landed Larson on the Billboard charts: the movie soundtrack was reissued and it included the Larson-led rendition of the song. It ended up debuting at No. 7 on both the Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts. It also made it onto the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at No. 34. This was Larson’s second time on the charts, as “She Said,” a single from her 2005 album Finally Out Of PE, hit No. 31 on the Hot Singles Sales chart.