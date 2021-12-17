In arguably the definitive performance of Michael Cera’s acting career, he played the title role in Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Edgar Wright’s 2010 film adaptation of the classic graphic novel series. Cera’s nerdy boy-next-door aloofness, coupled with his signature sensitivity and adorable mean streak, rendered the Brian Lee O’Malley’s film as much of a cult classic as the graphic novel series was.

When the film dropped, so did Ubisoft’s Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game, which quickly became a popular beat’em up RPG favorite. Like the story’s plot, in the game, the band geek Pilgrim, traverses the streets of Toronto attempting to destroy the seven evil ex-boyfriends of the apple of his eye, Ramona Flowers. He did it all set to a soundtrack of 8-bit tunes (or chiptunes, for the uninitiated), composed by New York band Anamaguchi, who have built a cult following themselves both in the music and gaming world. They even released their own game, Capsule Silence XXIV in 2016, for which they composed the soundtrack as well.

Now Anamanaguchi are going on tour playing the entire soundtrack of Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game and movie/graphic novel/gaming geeks of the world unite! The first two shows in L.A. and San Francisco sold out, but they’ve since added new stops in those cities, as well as a slew of dates around the country, and of course, in Toronto.

Tickets are on sale now. Get them here and listen to Anamanguchi’s “Scott Pilgrim Anthem” above.

01/22/2022 Los Angeles CA @ El Rey Theatre

01/23/2022 Los Angeles CA @ The Fonda Theatre (Sold Out)

01/28/2022 San Francisco CA @ The Chapel

01/29/2022 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall (Sold Out)

03/31/2022 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/02/2022 Orlando, FL @ Plaza LIVE

04/09/2022 Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

04/20/2022 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

04/22/2022 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

04/23/2022 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/02/2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/04/2022 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live