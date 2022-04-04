The indie world was rooting for Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast last night as she attended her first Grammy Awards ceremony for two nominations: Best Alternative Music Album (with last year’s colossal Jubilee) and Best New Artist. Though she didn’t win either, it was a feat for her, someone who has been gradually rising from playing basements to selling out five nights at Philly’s Union Transfer and playing Ellen, to be at such an elite, massive event such as the Grammys.

Plus, a major perk of the awards show is the ability to meet some of your favorite celebrities and musicians. Zauner accomplished what millions of people would do anything to accomplish — she met the legendary K-pop group BTS. During the show, she tweeted a photo of her with the band; it quickly spiraled into her most viral post, currently approaching 100,000 retweets. The replies are overflowing with BTS fans — known as the BTS army — supporting Japanese Breakfast and encouraging fellow BTS fans to stream Jubilee.

Army stream Jubilee!!!! out on every streaming platform and their sophomore album. pic.twitter.com/UcmnkK8Jmh — product of nomartism 🏍🇨🇴 (@gugut0b0n) April 4, 2022

This is only another exciting moment to add to Zauner’s list; last year, her memoir Crying In H Mart was named a New York Times bestselling book and ended up on Barack Obama’s list of favorite books of 2021. Jubilee also landed at No. 1 on the Uproxx 2021 Music Critics Poll.