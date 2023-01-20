Japanese Breakfast’s plate is full, pun intended. From her scheduled festival appearances to the indie rocker starring in the revival of The Piano Recital alongside Kevin Morby at Carnegie Hall next month, Michelle Zauner is spread thin. At the same time, Zauner remains hard at work finalizing the script for her debut memoir, Crying In H Mart‘s film adaptation.
However, that’s not going to stop her from giving fans of the best-selling memoir a proper book tour of the piece. In 2021, Zauner held limited in-person pop-ups for the book, opting for a full virtual book tour instead. Now, the author has grown more comfortable with face-to-face interactions and will be embarking on a multi-book tour to commemorate its paperback release this spring.
Zauner took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “Crying in H Mart is finally out in paperback on March 28th, and I’ll be heading out on my first book tour to celebrate! Very excited to roll up to your city for the first time with a tote bag and a book instead of a giant trailer of gear. ”
Crying in H mart is finally out in paperback on March 28th and I’ll be heading out on my first book tour to celebrate! Very excited to roll up to your city for the first time with a tote bag and a book instead of a giant trailer of gear. https://t.co/rIXmvs0ufl pic.twitter.com/7fHLKBEjwK
— Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) January 20, 2023
The tour will kick off in Brooklyn, New York, the day before the paperback’s release, however, fans will have advance access to it during the event. The remainder of the tour features a mix of independent bookstores and local public libraries.
Continue below for the full tour schedule.
03/27/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Greenlight Bookstore
03/30/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Seattle Arts & Lectures
03/31/2023 — Portland, OR @ Powell’s Books
04/01/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Bay Area Book Festival
04/02/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ NeueHouse Hollywood
04/04/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Exile in Bookville
04/05/2023 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Literati Bookstore
04/06/2023 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
04/07/2023 — Madison, WI @ Wisconsin Book Festival
04/12/2023 — Brookline, MA @ Brookline Booksmith
04/15/2023 — Montclair, NJ @ Montclair Public Library
04/17/2022 — Carrboro, NC @ Flyleaf Books
04/18/2023 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Wine & Food Festival
To grab tickets to any of the events listed above, click here.