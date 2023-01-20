Japanese Breakfast’s plate is full, pun intended. From her scheduled festival appearances to the indie rocker starring in the revival of The Piano Recital alongside Kevin Morby at Carnegie Hall next month, Michelle Zauner is spread thin. At the same time, Zauner remains hard at work finalizing the script for her debut memoir, Crying In H Mart‘s film adaptation.

However, that’s not going to stop her from giving fans of the best-selling memoir a proper book tour of the piece. In 2021, Zauner held limited in-person pop-ups for the book, opting for a full virtual book tour instead. Now, the author has grown more comfortable with face-to-face interactions and will be embarking on a multi-book tour to commemorate its paperback release this spring.

Zauner took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “Crying in H Mart is finally out in paperback on March 28th, and I’ll be heading out on my first book tour to celebrate! Very excited to roll up to your city for the first time with a tote bag and a book instead of a giant trailer of gear. ”

The tour will kick off in Brooklyn, New York, the day before the paperback’s release, however, fans will have advance access to it during the event. The remainder of the tour features a mix of independent bookstores and local public libraries.

Continue below for the full tour schedule.

03/27/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Greenlight Bookstore

03/30/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Seattle Arts & Lectures

03/31/2023 — Portland, OR @ Powell’s Books

04/01/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Bay Area Book Festival

04/02/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ NeueHouse Hollywood

04/04/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Exile in Bookville

04/05/2023 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Literati Bookstore

04/06/2023 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/07/2023 — Madison, WI @ Wisconsin Book Festival

04/12/2023 — Brookline, MA @ Brookline Booksmith

04/15/2023 — Montclair, NJ @ Montclair Public Library

04/17/2022 — Carrboro, NC @ Flyleaf Books

04/18/2023 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Wine & Food Festival

To grab tickets to any of the events listed above, click here.