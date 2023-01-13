Kilby Block Party, an annual music festival in Salt Lake City, Utah, was already boasting some seriously incredible acts on this year’s lineup, featuring The Strokes, Japanese Breakfast, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and so many more. As it turns out, they had even more artist announcements in store, just in case people were somehow still on the fence about attending.

In this second (and final) wave of lineup reveals, Weyes Blood, (Sandy) Alex G, Dominic Fike, and Remi Wolf are rounding out the powerhouse list of performers set to take the stage. (They had originally been starred out on the initial festival announcement poster.)

Other acts fans can expect to catch in addition to the newly-added four include Pixies, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, Caroline Polachek, Parquet Courts, Faye Webster, Ethel Cain, Frankie Cosmos, Mannequin Pussy, Hippo Campus, The Backseat Lovers, and Indigo De Souza. It will be hosted on Salt Lake’s Utah State Fairpark from May 12 to 14.

The festival is also offering three tiers of 3-day passes that range from $209 to $399: General Admission, VIP (which includes a special bar, premium viewing, and fast lane/re-entry into the festival), and Super VIP (an extra-special viewing platform and food truck access).

Tickets for Kilby Block Party are currently on-sale now. More information about their 2023 festival is available via the official website.