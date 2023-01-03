The Piano Recital is set to make a return to Carnegie Hall in New York City this year, after a five-year hiatus. The Piano Recital puts some of the best acts in music at the venue’s solo piano on the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

Taking the stage this year are Michelle Zauner, better known as Japanese Breakfast, as well as Kevin Morby, Craig Finn of The Hold Steady, Phil Cook, and Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats and Bonny Light Horseman.

“Playing a unique gig like The Piano Recital is always a true joy,” said Johnson in a statement. “I played the first incarnation of it some years back and it was a blast – a great memory that lives on. To be able to return to it, this time at a legendary spot like Carnegie Hall, is like a dream come true.”

The upcoming show is one of what may be several exciting projects Zauner has in the books for 2023. Back in 2021, Zauner released her memoir, Crying In H-Mart. In October 2022, she revealed the book is in the process of being adapted for a film during an interview with Elle.

“I’m working on final revisions of the script for the studio,” she said, noting that before the interview, “I was actually writing a teenage argument between me and my mom. Hopefully, we’ll be attaching a director soon.”

The Piano Recital will take place on February 25 at 8 pm. Tickets are available for purchase here.

You can check out the full lineup below.