Last month, Michelle Zauner (of Japanese Breakfast) made an appearance at the 2022 Grammys as she was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album (for Jubilee) and Best New Artist. She unfortunately did not win in either category, but Zauner made sure to enjoy her time at the Grammys. She got a picture with the BTS collective, which she did to send back to her aunt in Korea “so she knows that I have a real job,” and it earned her a lot of love from the group’s extremely supportive fan base. That same night, Zauner also received some attention for a meal she had after the awards.

While many went out to lavish after-parties to conclude the night and/or have a fancy meal, Zauner stopped by none other than Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs to conclude her Grammy night. She spoke about her decision to go for a hot dog during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It was such a busy day getting ready and I was so hungry, all I ate was gruel in the morning,” she said. “I didn’t want to take off the outfit and get stuff on it, so I just didn’t really eat anything that day.”

She continued, “It was in the MGM Grand this year and on our way to the show, we passed a Nathan’s hot dog in the food court and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to hit that up later.’ The entire show I was just kind of like, ‘I can’t wait to go there.'” Zauner added that she and her live drummer Craig Hendrix left the Grammys during the last award. As planned, they stopped by the hot dog stand and took advantage of a two-for-one hot dog deal to cap off their night.

As soon as Zauner finished her story, Fallon surprised her with two Nathan’s hot dogs and two proceeded to chow down to conclude their interview.

You can watch Zauner and Fallon’s interview above.