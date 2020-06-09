There’s not much in the way of concert tours at the moment thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. So, artists are instead shifting gears and getting things lined up for 2021. That includes Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, who have just announced a run of tour dates for next summer, for which they’ll be joined by Lucinda Williams.
Who’s ready? 2021 dates at https://t.co/RcMvlmuTWr pic.twitter.com/ou0APOfFaH
— Lucinda Williams (@HappyWoman9) June 8, 2020
The brief run of dates, which lasts for a few weeks and takes place mostly on the West Coast, stretches from mid-July to early August and includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Salt Lake City, Colorado, Kansas, Little Rock, Dallas, and Austin.
Check out Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit’s upcoming tour dates with Williams below, and revisit our recent interview with Isbell here.
07/19/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
07/20/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/23/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
07/24/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
07/25/2021 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
07/27/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/28/2021 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
07/29/2021 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre
07/31/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
08/01/2021 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/03/2021 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/04/2021 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
08/06/2021 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
08/07/2021 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08/08/2021 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater