There’s not much in the way of concert tours at the moment thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. So, artists are instead shifting gears and getting things lined up for 2021. That includes Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, who have just announced a run of tour dates for next summer, for which they’ll be joined by Lucinda Williams.

The brief run of dates, which lasts for a few weeks and takes place mostly on the West Coast, stretches from mid-July to early August and includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Salt Lake City, Colorado, Kansas, Little Rock, Dallas, and Austin.

Check out Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit’s upcoming tour dates with Williams below, and revisit our recent interview with Isbell here.

07/19/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

07/20/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/23/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

07/24/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

07/25/2021 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/27/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/28/2021 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

07/29/2021 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre

07/31/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

08/01/2021 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/03/2021 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/04/2021 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

08/06/2021 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

08/07/2021 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/08/2021 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater